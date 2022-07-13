Siona Knepper
On Friday last, we learned of the untimely passing of our dear friend and important member of the Irish bluegrass and old-time family - Siona Knepper. Siona played bass with the Brendan Butler Trio and with Ireland's leading old-time group, the Grits & Gravy String Band.
Siona and her husband Ian were regular visitors to the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival and played the festival as well as many other gigs in the Cork area and around the country. Her passing has come as a great shock to our community, and she will be well missed by all who knew her.
We would like to offer our deepest sympathy to Ian, their daughter Ada, and Siona's wider family. May she rest in peace.
Uri sends the photo above, showing Siona playing in a session in Blouser's during the festival, and the two photos below, showing her as a member of the Brendan Butler Trio and the Grits & Gravy String Band.
© Richard Hawkins
