Old-time folk and blues playlists from Smithsonian Folkways
Smithsonian Folkways Recordings announce a twenty-three track playlist, A field guide to... North Carolina, running to 76 minutes playing time, with ample notes on each track by Steve Weiss, curator of the Southern Folklife Collection at UNC Chapel Hill. The artists comprise historically notable old-time and blues musicians of the Old North State. A geographically wider range is covered in the twenty-eight track playlist A field guide to... Appalachia, running to 98 minutes, with notes by Jeff Place of Smithsonian Folkways. Frank Profitt's 'Tom Dooley' appears on both playlists.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Blues, Old-time, Record companies, Recordings
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home