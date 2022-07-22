More news of past visitors
Appalachian Road Show (above), who would have headlined the Omagh bluegrass festival in May 2020 if the pandemic hadn't prevented it, and the Special Consensus (below), who have toured in Ireland more than any other US band, will be among the acts in a concert in the 'Song of the Mountains' series at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, VA, on Saturday 6 Aug., which will be taped for TV. The Special C. are scheduled to be back in Ireland in January and February 2023.
*The latest Weekly Dispatch from the Bluegrass Situation (BGS) online magazine includes an eighteen-and-a-half-minute video (also on YouTube) of Molly Tuttle and her bluegrass band Golden Highway, joined by Jerry Douglas, recorded at DelFest in Maryland two months ago. The BGS staff add: 'For those of us who couldn’t get to DelFest this year, this video is a great way to feel like you didn’t completely miss out.'
*Darin and Brooke Aldridge recently performed on Mike Huckabee's TV show in the USA, and made such an impression with their 'Grand Ole Circle' song that the host invited them to sing another. The feature by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today includes videos of their performances and of them talking about the background to the 'Grand Ole Circle'.
*The Fretboard Journal (FJ), in its latest e-newsletter, includes a link to a seven-minute YouTube video prepared specially for the FJ by master guitarist Kenny Smith, who demonstrates an up-the-neck lick in G. It's a good introduction to Kenny's teaching style and to the instructional material on his website.
*The Engelhardt Music Group (EMG) announce a new single by Fast Track from their latest album Heartache and trouble - the Ron Spears composition 'Jenny Lynn', on which Ron (bass player in the band) sings lead. The recording, which can be heard on the EMG press release, includes part of the fiddle tune 'Jenny Lynn' which Bill Monroe learned in youth from his uncle Pendleton Vandiver. The Monroe recording can be heard on YouTube. Heartache and trouble has been warmly reviewed; see the BIB for 5 July.
