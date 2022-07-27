'Mean Mary' on Deering Live, 28 July 2022
Deering Banjo Company announce that multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, author, and longtime Deering player 'Mean Mary' James from Alabama, who toured in Ulster in 2016 and 2018, will be the featured artist on Deering Live tomorrow night, Thurs. 28 July. The interview can also be viewed on YouTube from 11.00 p.m. Irish time. A playlist of eleven tracks from Mary's latest album, Portrait of a woman, part 1, is on the Deering Live page.
The Deering website includes advice on setting a banjo bridge for correct intonation, with an accompanying three-minute video by Chad Kopotic (also on YouTube).
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Instruction, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home