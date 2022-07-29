Marisa Anderson (USA) in Ireland, 15-17 Sept. 2022
Moving on Music announces that guitarist Marisa Anderson, from the vibrant musical scene of Portland, OR, is scheduled to play at the Black Box in Belfast at 8.00 p.m. on Thurs. 15 Sept. Tickets (£14/£10) can be booked here. Her website tour schedule shows that she is also on the bill at the Clonakilty International Guitar Festival (9-18 Sept.) in west Co. Cork, performing on 16 and 17 Sept. Classically trained, she performs (often on electric guitar) and composes from a deep knowledge of blues, gospel, and country finger-picking and slide-guitar styles.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: concerts, Festivals, Guitar, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home