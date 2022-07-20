Kristin Scott Benson on Deering Live tonight (20 July 2022)
Deeting Banjo Company announce that the multi-award-winning Kristin Scott Benson will be featured on Deering Live tonight (Wed. 20 July); the interview can also be viewed on YouTube from 11.00 p.m. Irish time.
John Lawless reports on Bluegrass Today that Kristin Scott Benson is also the newest endorser of Deering banjos. As a result of contact between her and the company, mediated by Jens Kruger, she favoured Deering's Golden Series of banjos, and has chosen a custom instrument based on the Rustic Wreath model.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Banjo, Interviews
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home