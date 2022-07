Carlow guitar maestro Shane Hennessy will be touring the USA from the end of this month, playing nine venues there up to 19 August, and six more in early September - following this by a tour of twelve shows in Germany during three weeks in October. His only remaining 2022 performances in Ireland at present are at the Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival (26-28 Aug.) in Co. Waterford. More details are on Shane's latest e-newsletter , and online booking facilities are on his website Tullamore's JigJam will also begin a USA tour on 30 July, playing eight festivals including Winfield , KS, and IBMA World Of Bluegrass , where they are on the official showcase programme (in which Shane Hennessy took part by Zoom last year). Fill-in dates between their festival appearances will be announced soon. JigJam also announce their new line of merchandise -, which can be seen on their e-newsletter At the time of writing this post, Galway's We Banjo 3 are playing, or about to play, at the prestigious Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in New York state. Their US tour will last till 2 Sept., with the next date there on 21 Oct. Online booking for all dates are on their website.© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Bands, Celtgrass, Guitar, I-Grass, IBMA, Tours