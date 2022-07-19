Fellow Pynins (USA) in Ireland
As a result of being away for a week, I missed the start of a tour of Ireland by the folk duo Fellow Pynins (right) from the vigorous music scene in Portland, OR (home of the Foghorn Stringband and many others). They previously visited Ireland in 2018, playing at the Omagh bluegrass festival that year.
Fellow Pynins comprises Dani Aubert (clawhammer banjo, bouzouki) and Ian George (guitar, mandolin). On Sunday 17 July they took part in a concert at the Hawk's Well Theatre in Sligo town. Their remaining shows in Ireland, before continuing the tour in Britain, are:
- Tues. 19th July: Murray's Yard Music Venue, Inishbofin, Co. Galway, 7.30 p.m.
- Wed. 20th: Sea Church, Ballycotton, east Co. Cork, 8.30 p.m.
- Thurs. 28th: Levis' Bar, Ballydehob, west Co. Cork, 7.30 p.m.
- Sat. 30th: The Cobblestone, 77 King St. North, Dublin 7, 7.30 p.m.
- Sun. 31st: Sunflower Public House, 65 Union St., Belfast, 8.00 p.m.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: concerts, Folk, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home