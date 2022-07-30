Eberhard Finke
I learn from Richard Thompson, with great regret, of the death of Eberhard Finke (right), one of the prime movers of bluegrass music in Germany and beyond. Meeting Eberhard and his wife Monika at bluegrass events in Europe was always a pleasure for me and Carol, and we are especially sorry to hear that his death came after a long period of illness. He played an important part in the founding years of the European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA), and this tribute appears on the EBMA Facebook:
It is great sadness that the passing been announced of Eberhard Finke. A kind and warm hearted man, and one of the staunchest supporters of European bluegrass.
He was a good friend and host to numerous touring musicians and bands, as well as being the founder of the German bluegrass magazine Bluegrass Buhne.
Condolences from the entire bluegrass community to Monika and to all his family.
