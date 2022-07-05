Dún Laoghaire Folk Festival, 22 Aug.-11 Sept. 2022
Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire, announce that the Dún Laoghaire Folk Festival will be held from Mon. 22 Aug. to Sun. 11 Sept. 2022. Tickets are already on sale for the first ten shows and sixteen artists - which, unfortunately, do not at present include any acts from bluegrass or old-time music. Bookings can be made free online here. The Pavilion Theatre has been hospitable to bluegrass in the past, presenting shows by the Special Consensus and Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, and a screening of The Broken Circle Breakdown.
