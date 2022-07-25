Bluegrass? Dago Red in Ireland, 29 July-2 Aug. 2022
Dago Red (right; also on Facebook), who will be playing at Listowel in the second gig of their 'Little Big Tour of Ireland 2022'. The theatre's e-mail newsletter is titled 'THIS WEEK: BLUEGRASS with Dago Red' and calls them a 'Blue Grass folk-blues band'; but frankly, the BIB thinks this is someone's error.
Dago Red's instrumentation includes acoustic and electric guitars, bass, drums/percussion, keyboards, and Indian harmonium; none of their listed musical influences belong to the bluegrass world; and their leader Giuseppe Mascitelli is known as 'the Italian Bob Dylan'. However, if these details sound appealing, the full tour schedule is:
- Fri. 29th July: Whelan's, Dublin 2 (part of Whelan's Blues, Roots & Brass Festival); FREE
- Sat. 30th: St John's Theatre & Arts Centre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m., €15
- Sun. 31st: O'Connor's, Cloghane, Co. Kerry, 1.00 p.m.
- Sun. 31st: (7.30pm): Levis Corner House, Ballydehob, west Co. Cork, 7.30 p.m. ('pass the hat')
- Mon. 1st Aug: Sea Church, Ballycotton, east Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.
- Tues. 2nd: 'Available for a Dublin gig, or a few pints, or both!'
