25 July 2022

Bluegrass? Dago Red in Ireland, 29 July-2 Aug. 2022

St John's Theatre & Arts Centre at Listowel, Co. Kerry, draws attention to the Italian band Dago Red (right; also on Facebook), who will be playing at Listowel in the second gig of their 'Little Big Tour of Ireland 2022'. The theatre's e-mail newsletter is titled 'THIS WEEK: BLUEGRASS with Dago Red' and calls them a 'Blue Grass folk-blues band'; but frankly, the BIB thinks this is someone's error.

Dago Red's instrumentation includes acoustic and electric guitars, bass, drums/percussion, keyboards, and Indian harmonium; none of their listed musical influences belong to the bluegrass world; and their leader Giuseppe Mascitelli is known as 'the Italian Bob Dylan'. However, if these details sound appealing, the full tour schedule is:
  • Fri. 29th July: Whelan's, Dublin 2 (part of Whelan's Blues, Roots & Brass Festival); FREE
  • Sat. 30th: St John's Theatre & Arts Centre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p.m., €15
  • Sun. 31st: O'Connor's, Cloghane, Co. Kerry, 1.00 p.m.
  • Sun. 31st: (7.30pm): Levis Corner House, Ballydehob, west Co. Cork, 7.30 p.m. ('pass the hat')
  • Mon. 1st Aug: Sea Church, Ballycotton, east Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.
  • Tues. 2nd: 'Available for a Dublin gig, or a few pints, or both!'
NB: Dago Red have put a unique treatment of 'Rolling in my sweet baby's arms' on YouTube.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 3:53 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home