Commemorating the Bristol Sessions, 95 years on
Birthplace of Country Music Museum announces that to mark the 95th anniversary of the Bristol Sessions (held in Bristol, TN, 25 July-5 Aug. 1927), Ralph Peer II (right) - son of the Ralph Peer (1892-1960) who recorded the original Sessions and a vast amount of other early country music - will speak via Zoom on 18 July about his father's career, the impact of the Sessions, and the music industry. This event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration for the Zoom link is required. More details and a link for registration are on the Museum's press release.
The first day of recording of the Sessions, 25 July 1927, was devoted to recording Ernest Van 'Pop' Stoneman, his family and friends from Galax, VA. He was one of the most successful early recording artists among US rural musicians; he had done much of the work of preparing for the Sessions; and his children later included Roni Stoneman (First Lady of Bluegrass Banjo), who visited and performed in Ireland in 2013 and 2016. Roni will be among the artists taking place in a concert commemorating the Sessions, to be held in Bristol on 21 July (more details here).
