Bluegrass Sundays! Mother Reilly's 7.00-11.00 p.m.
last Wednesday's post, the BIB joined the audience yesterday at the Dublin Bluegrass Collective's new weekly bluegrass jam session in Rathmines, Dublin, and had a thoroughly enjoyable evening. Patrick Simpson of the DBC (aka the Bluestack Mountain Boys) sends this invitation to all pickers within reach of Rathmines:
We play every Sunday from 7.00 to 11.00 p.m. with featured local musicians and mighty fine bluegrass tunes. We like to explore the genre completely, so any instrumentalists or touring musicians - please drop in for some stonkin' bluegrass, good food, and great live music!
The photo above shows TJ Screene (double bass) outside the venue - Mother Reilly's, 32 Rathmines Road Upper, Dublin 6.
