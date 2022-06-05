The BIB calendar has been carrying for some time an erroneous lineup for last weekend's Bluegrass Omagh festival, which listed two GB bands who did not in fact appear, and omitted the Broken String Band, who certainly did appear. In order not to perpetuate a misleading record of the event, the calendar has now been corrected.

On Thursday last (2 June) Seth Mulder & Midnight Run announced on their Facebook: 'We got to shoot a special video session in Ireland a few days ago. Stay tuned for what’s to come', with a link to the Facebook of the Ivory Sessions.

© Richard Hawkins

