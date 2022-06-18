On 5 June the BIB reported that Seth Mulder & Midnight Run had announced on their Facebook: 'We got to shoot a special video session in Ireland a few days ago. Stay tuned for what’s to come'.

Thanks now to Dave Byrne jr of mygrassisblue.com for this link to a video in which the band visit Mark Cahill's Sound Shop in Drogheda, Co. Louth, to play a snatch of 'Ghostbusters' and a full rendering of their recent single 'My, my, my', with Mark on melodica and piano. The video can also be seen on the Sound Shop Facebook and Ivory Sessions Facebook.



*

The BIB also mentioned on 6 June the new album Tell 'em you were gold , by Pharis and Jason Romero . The album was released yesterday (17 June) and is available as a 16-track CD or 22-track double LP; samples of all tracks can be heard on the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings website. Smithsonian Folkways have now released on YouTube an eighteen-minute video documentary illustrating the making of the album, including glimpses of the Romeros' lives, their children and friends, their making of songs and instruments, and more. Warmly recommended.© Richard Hawkins

