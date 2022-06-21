Reliving Westport experiences
The atmosphere of a session at the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival is well conveyed by the video above, showing Roger Green (guitar, lead vocal) and César Benzoni (mandolin, harmony vocal), with Kylie Kay Anderson (mandolin) and Owen Schinkel (dobro) of Long Way Home, playing 'Eight more miles to Louisville' in Blouser's bar.
The video is on César's YouTube channel, but (as he makes clear) it was made by Ger Kenny's Pervege Free Films, who regularly film the Westport festival as well as other musical events. Twenty-three videos from this year's festival, and many more from previous years at Westport, can be enjoyed on the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival YouTube channel, and the festival's organising team have expressed their 'massive thanks' to Ger Kenny on Facebook.
