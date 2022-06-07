Peggy Seeger at Listowel
Peggy Seeger and her son Calum MacColl have already played an afternon concert yesterday (Mon. 6 June) at St John's Arts Centre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, as part of their 'First Farewell Tour'; but they are due to play there again tonight (doors 7.30 p.m., onstage 8.00 p.m., €30). St John's Arts Centre have issued a nice publicity e-flyer, which includes links to two music videos from different stages of her life, as well as a list of other upcoming shows at Listowel.
© Richard Hawkins
