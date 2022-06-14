14 June 2022

Open the road coming from We Banjo 3

Galway's We Banjo 3, kings of Celtgrass, announce that their new album Open the road, due for release on 15 July, can now be pre-ordered from the music section of their website, at $30.00 as an LP and $15 as a CD. There is also related merchandise. The band can be seen on YouTube performing 'Hummingbird', a single from the album, live at MerleFest earlier this year.

© Richard Hawkins

