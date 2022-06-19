Noel McKay (USA) in Ireland, 23 June-2 July
Noel McKay, who with Brennen Leigh has toured Ireland several times and headlined the 2019 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival:
***** BIG ANNOUNCMENT *****Nashville singer/ songwriter Noel McKay returns to Ireland for his first ever solo tour. Catch him while you can!
Thurs. 23rd June: The County Sessions, Jerry Moynihans, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (Clonmel World Music)
Fri. 24th: bridge st, Castlebar, Co. Mayo
Sat. 25th: Blazing Saddle Saloon, Limavady , Co. Londonderry
Sun. 26th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Tues. 28th: DeBarra's Folk Club, Clonakilty, Co. Cork
Wed. 29th: The Greyhound Bar Kilkee, Kilkee, Co. Clare
Thurs. 30th: Cleary's Window Sessions, Newcastle West, Co.Limerick
Fri. 1st July: Levis' Bar, Ballydehob, Co. Cork
Sat. 2nd: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
