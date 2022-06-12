Thanks to John Denby for the above poster image and the news that there is now a new weekly bluegrass night in Dublin: Dangerfield will be playing weekly in Kavanaghs at 1 Aughrim St., Stoneybatter, Dublin 7, on Wednesdays from 8.00 to 10.00 p.m.

Dangerfield (John Denby, mandolin and vocals; David Payne, guitar and harmony vocals) are an old-timey 'brother duet'-style country and bluegrass act, reminiscent of the sound of the Monroe Brothers, Skaggs & Rice, and Doc Watson. Their music can be heard on their YouRube channel.

John, who also gives mandolin lessons, launched a luthiery and instrument-repaor service in Dublin earlier this year (see the BIB for 24 Mar. 2022).

