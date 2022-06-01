New single from Danny Burns (after Adele)
Danny Burns, born and raised in the north-west of this island, has been based in the USA for years. John Lawless writes in Bluegrass Today: 'His 2019 debut project, North country, turned heads across the Americana music scene, recorded in Nashville with contributions from artists like Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Dan Tyminski, and Critter Fuqua.' He is now signed up with the Bonfire Music Group/ Pinecastle Records, for whom he is preparing an album, Promised land, for release on 21 October. A single, the Adele hit 'Someone like you', with additional vocals by Tim O'Brien, is being released today (1 June). It can be heard in full on Bluegrass Today, and also on the usual download and streaming platforms.
© Richard Hawkins
