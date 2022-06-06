06 June 2022

Mini Bluegrass Festival, 1-2 July at Bob's Bar, Durrow, Co. Laois

Thanks to Tony O'Brien, his family, and friends for the news that they are presenting a Mini Bluegrass Festival in Bob's Bar, Durrow, Co. Laois, on 1 and 2 July 2022, with two evening concerts, both held in the new venue, Bob's Hideout (photo above). The concert programme is: 
  • Fri. 1st: Woodbine + Long Way Home (US/NL), 8.00 p.m. sharp. Adm. €10 
  • Sat. 2nd: Woodbine + Geraldine & Kevin Gill (Cork), 8.00 p.m. sharp. Adm. €10 
Booking is essential for both concerts as the venue holds a maximum audience of 50 people. Call 085 1656685 (Tony) or 087 6165484 (Bob). 
All musicians are welcome to the pickin' sessions that will be held after shows and on Saturday afternoon.
Bob's Bar (above), beside the River Erkina at the north end of Durrow, has for a long time been one of Woodbine's favourite places to play. It is also the focal point for rallies of the traditional 'High Nelly' upright bicycles, and anyone interested in local history should visit its unique museum.

