Mini Bluegrass Festival, 1-2 July at Bob's Bar, Durrow, Co. Laois
Bob's Bar, Durrow, Co. Laois, on 1 and 2 July 2022, with two evening concerts, both held in the new venue, Bob's Hideout (photo above). The concert programme is:
- Fri. 1st: Woodbine + Long Way Home (US/NL), 8.00 p.m. sharp. Adm. €10
- Sat. 2nd: Woodbine + Geraldine & Kevin Gill (Cork), 8.00 p.m. sharp. Adm. €10
Booking is essential for both concerts as the venue holds a maximum audience of 50 people. Call 085 1656685 (Tony) or 087 6165484 (Bob).
All musicians are welcome to the pickin' sessions that will be held after shows and on Saturday afternoon. 'High Nelly' upright bicycles, and anyone interested in local history should visit its unique museum.
