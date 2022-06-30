30 June 2022

Learning aids

Barry Bales (right), who played here in 1994 (and subsequently) on bass with Alison Krauss & Union Station, has since become one of the most respected and in-demand bass players in bluegrass music. For the benefit of players learning the upright bass, he is now presenting online 'My approach to bluegrass bass' as a course offered by the Discover Double Bass website. More details, together with a brief introductory video, are on Bluegrass Today.
*
The California Bluegrass Association, which counts the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival among its global connections, reports that at its recent Fathers' Day Festival the Vidami company was a sponsor. Vidami make electronic devices which facilitate learning an instrument, by making it possible to control the playing of instructional videos by foot action - that is, without having to take one's hands off the instrument. The company (which has a YouTube channel) is also running a giveaway for bluegrass players, for which the draw will be on 4 July. Vidami also ship to Ireland.
*
On YouTube, Ear Trumpet Labs have a 33-minute video on 'How to mic a bluegrass band', made with the aid of the band Man About A Horse.

