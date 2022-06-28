The Ulster American Folk Park near Omagh, Co. Tyrone, home of annual festivals of bluegrass and Appalachian music since 1992, announces on its Facebook that on the coming weekend (2-3 July) the American Independence Weekend Celebrations will present a varied programme of events and entertainments for visitors. Of special interest to BIB readers, live music will be played from noon to 4.30 p.m. each day in the Pennsylvania Log Barn: by Omagh's own Knotty Pine String Band on Saturday 2 July, and by Belfast's Broken String Band on Sunday 3 July.

The BIB notes that the iconic (an overstatement? perhaps not) photo from 2011 of Geordie McAdam fiddling inside a cabin, with the rest of the Broken Strings in the background, is in the Folk Park Facebook's 'Profile pictures' photo album. At present, there are no comments on it.



© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Bands, Commemoration, Venues