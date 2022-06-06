Thanks to the organising committee of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival for the news that while putting the final touches to ensure an enjoyable and smooth-running event over this coming weekend (10-12 June), they were excited to see a very positive feature about the festival on the Entertainment page of the RTÉ website. The feature - with four fine photos including the one above showing Tim Rogers leading an old-time session in Blouser's - is well worth reading.

The committee is looking forward to welcome all to Westport, Co. Mayo, and would like to remind festival-goers that a limited number of tickets for the major events are available through the online facilities on the festival website. During the weekend, tickets (if any are left) will only be available on the doors of the events. The full programme of events is shown below; it will be available in hard copy at all the festival venues and hotels around town.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Festivals, Media