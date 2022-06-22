JigJam: two June shows in Ireland
JigJam (above) have been selected for the showcase programme of this year's IBMA World Of Bluegrass (WOB) in Raleigh, NC, the band send their own latest e-newsletter. They spent the first half of this month resting with their families after a strenuous spring tour schedule in the US, where they will return in July for more touring. In the interval, they will play two shows in Ireland: tomorrow (Thurs. 23 June) at Whelan's, Dublin 2; and this coming Saturday (25 June) at Clonacody House, Fethard, Co. Tipperary E91 HF40.
© Richard Hawkins
