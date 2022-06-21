JigJam picked for World Of Bluegrass official showcase programme
JigJam (originating in Tullamore, Co. Offaly) are among the sixteen bands in the first half of the showcase programme of this year's IBMA World Of Bluegrass (WOB). Like the other acts chosen by the IBMA as official showcase artists, they will be playing at select venues throughout downtown Raleigh, NC, during 27-9 Sept. 2022, in the 'Bluegrass Ramble' section of WOB. Congratulations to JigJam on being selected (and to Niall Toner for his place in IBMA's songwriter showcase programme).
Other familiar names in the showcase prgramme include Cedar Hill, Kristy Cox, the Lonesome Ace Stringband, and Mile Twelve. The photo of JigJam shown above appeared on their Facebook exactly a year ago - 21 June 2021.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Bands, Conventions, Festivals, I-Grass, IBMA, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home