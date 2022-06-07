07 June 2022

I Draw Slow in Ireland, 10-16 June 2022

Dublin's I Draw Slow (above), who have just been playing in North Carolina, will be in Ireland this month with three concerts on their schedule:

They have also completed 'their most ambitious album to date', for release in the coming autumn on the Compass Records label.

