I Draw Slow in Ireland, 10-16 June 2022
I Draw Slow (above), who have just been playing in North Carolina, will be in Ireland this month with three concerts on their schedule:
- Fri. 10th June: Whelans, Dublin 2, €17.50
- Sun. 12th: Cloughjordan Amphitheatre, Co. Tipperary, €27.55 [marked 'Postponed' online]
- Thurs. 16th: Galway Folk Festival, Monroe's, Galway city, €27.50
They have also completed 'their most ambitious album to date', for release in the coming autumn on the Compass Records label.© Richard Hawkins
