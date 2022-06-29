Hayseed Dixie (USA) in Ireland, 30 June-2 July 2022
Whelan's of 25 Wexford St., Dublin 2, announce that Hayseed Dixie (USA), who have been delivering 'Rockgrass' since 2001, will be playing in the Main Venue tomorrow night (Thurs. 30 June) from 8.00 p.m. to 10.45 p.m. Tickets (€21.50) can be bought through the Whelan's website.
The band now includes - as well as John 'Barley Scotch' Wheeler (guitar) and Jake 'Bakesnake' Byers (bass) - 'Hippy' Joe Hymas (mandolin), whose bare thorax and dungarees have been his trademark on the British bluegrass scene for years; and Tim Carter (banjo). Tim and his brother Danny, as the Carter Brothers, were audience-pleasers on the Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals for years. Hayseed Dixie's latest album, Blast from the grassed, is their sixteenth studio album.
In addition to the Dublin show, the band will also be playing at:
- Fri. 1st July: Róisín Dubh, Galway, 8.00 p.m., €23.50/€21.00
- Sat. 2nd: The Amazing Stendhal Festival, Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady, Co. Londonderry
