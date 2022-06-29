Goodtime Americana models on video
Deering Banjos present on their YouTube channel videos demonstrating two of their popular models, the first being the Goodtime Americana with a 12" pot and Renaissance head for a mellow old-time sound. Clinton Davis plays 'Coal Creek march' on it in this video. His arrangement differs in detail from the original 1938 recording by Pete Steele, which includes Steele's account of the origin of the tune.
The second model is the Goodtime Artisan Americana, also with 12" pot and Renaissance head, on which Davis plays 'Ladies on the steamboat'. The 1928 recording by Burnett & Rutherford is hardly a fair comparison, as the duo used fiddle and mouth music as well as banjo, plus percussion (on the banjo head).
Labels: Banjo, History, Old-time, Recordings
