David 'Dawg' Grisman (right), one of the founding fathers of modern mandolin playing, can be seen on the Fretboard Journal YouTube channel, talking recently about his 1922 Lloyd Loar F-5 mandolin 'Crusher'. Nine years ago John Reischman, then already one of the most respected contemporary mandolinists, talked on the FJ channel about his 1924 Lloyd Loar.

Reischman, who was nominated for the Canadian Juno award earlier this year, has now been interviewed at length in Dave Berry's 'California Report' series on Bluegrass Today about his music career and his current projects, including his latest album New time & old acoustic. The interview also has five videos.

Also on YouTube, Darren Nicholson talks about his 1923 F-5 (named 'Ferdinand' after its original owner) and how it came to him.

*

*

*

*

*

Labels: Business, Festivals, Mandolin, Recordings, Visiting bands, Visiting players