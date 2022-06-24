I'm gearing up to run the last session this upcoming Sunday. Hank Wedel & Ray Barron are playing a set, and Kevin & Geraldine Gill (aka the Prairie Jaywalkers 'Lite') will also take the stage for a good handful of songs/tunes.

The events have been a nice addition to our town and a lot of (local) people have now seen what bluegrass music, and especially a bluegrass jam session, is like. The overall attendance was good. Also lots of new connections have been made between different musicians, guest artists, jammers/pickers, and audience members. Which was a big goal for the session initially.

Big thanks again to the Cork County Arts Office and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media for making this possible in the first place.

Congratulations to Long Way Home on their welcome contribution to the recovery of live bluegrass in this country - and on their active performance schedule, including their coming appearance in the big Bluegrass in La Roche festival in France (3-7 Aug. 2022).

