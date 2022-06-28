A week ago the BIB mentioned that JigJam were among the sixteen bands selected for the first round of official showcases at this year's IBMA WOrld Of Bluegrass. The latest IBMA press release announces the second round of showcase artists, which includes more names familiar to fans in Ireland.

Nick Dumas and Rick Faris are both veterans of tours with the Special Consensus; multi-award-winning bassist Missy Raines; the Slocan Ramblers, here a month ago for Bluegrass Omagh 2022; the Kody Norris Show, who would have headlined the 2020 Westport festival but for the pandemic; and the Foreign Landers (above).

NB: The video for the first single from their debut full-length album Traveler's Rest can be seen on the Foreign Landers Facebook. The original song is dedicated to the families of Tabitha and David.

