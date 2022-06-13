Thanks to our good friend Patrick Fuchs - director of the International Bühl Bluegrass Festival in the bluegrass-friendly city of Bühl, Baden-Württemberg, south-west Germany - for news of the 18th Festival, which was held a month ago (13-14 May). The bill included three US bands who have played in Ireland in the past: Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, Chatham County Line, and the Hackensaw Boys, as well as Belgium-based Old Salt and Blue Side of Town (D).

Regional press reports are uniformly positive about the festival, with fine photos taken both at the main concert venue and at open-air performances in Bühl. Audience response was enthusiastic. Photos on the Festival Facebook include the shot below of Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, who performed at this year's Bluegrass Omagh festival two weeks ago, and concluded a week ago their European tour organised by mygrassisblue.com.

© Richard Hawkins

