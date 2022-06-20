Familiar faces at Rotterdam
Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival, to be held this coming weekend (24-26 June), announce that despite the loss of three US acts from the lineup they have 'gone into overdrive' to fill the gaps with two Dutch bands and one Belgian band, together with a mystery guest. The complete lineup, comprising thirty-five acts, can be seen on the front page of the festival website. It includes, among other familiar names, the Henhouse Prowlers, Stillhouse Junkies, and Johnny & the Yooahoos, all of whom were playing in Westport just over a week ago.
© Richard Hawkins
Labels: Europe, Festivals, Visiting bands
