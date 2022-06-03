A judicious, balanced, and comprehensive report on last weekend's Omagh festival has been published today on Lonesome Highway (Ireland's online magazine of hardcore country, Americana, and roots music) by Eilís Boland, who also took the photos making up the collage above, which heads the report.

Much opinion about the weekend is already in circulation and more is sure to follow, but anyone concerned with the subject should read this report.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Festivals, Media