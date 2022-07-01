Dunmore East 2022 lineup: part 1
Thanks to Mick Daly, director of the Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival in Co. Waterford, for the news that the first acts to be revealed for the lineup of this year's festival (26-28 Aug.) are:
Shane Hennessy (above left)
Knotty Pine String Band (above right)
Mons Wheeler Band
Pilgrim St
The Backyard Band
Woodbine (with Gerry Madden)
Four more acts are to be announced next week.
BIB editor's note: Apologies to Shane Hennessy for using a photo from an earlier album release, but it was a fine image and fitted the space...
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home