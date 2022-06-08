Deering preview of new album by Ron Block and Damien O'Kane
Deering Banjos announce that Ron Block, longtime banjoist with Alison Krauss & Union Station, will be featured on Deering Live tomorrow (Thurs. 9 June) at 10.00 or 11.00 p.m. Irish time. The interview, with musical illustrations, will be available on YouTube. You can also hear here previews of two tracks from the forthcoming album Banjophonics, Ron Block's second collaboration on record with Damien O'Kane (tenor banjo) after their 2018 album Banjophony. The duo performed in Ireland several times in the six months before the onset of the pandemic. The tracks are 'Happy sevens/ Monster rabbit' and 'Woman of no place', featuring Kate Rusby.
© Richard Hawkins
