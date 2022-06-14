Bringing It Home and BAND Festivals merge in Dunfanaghy Music Festival, 24-26 June 2022
BAND Festival (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy) announces that it will be joining forces this year with the Bringing It Home Festival in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal, to produce
one bouncing Summer Festival! There will be music throughout the bars in Dunfanaghy Village from Friday through to Sunday night on the weekend of the 24th-26th June as well as a wrap-up night on Monday 27th!
The bluegrass (and related music) elements will be provided by Luke and Lily of Mules & Men and by Donegal's own Erdini. Full details of the combined lineup are on the Bringing It Home website and the BAND Facebook.
