Galway's We Banjo 3, kings of Celtgrass, announce: 'Our song "Gift of life" is about how sometimes you might have to stumble into the unknown and trust yourself to choose the right turns. It's out June 17, but you can pre-save it now.' The band continue:

What (or whom) is your gift of life? Our music video for 'Gift of life' is going to be inspired by you! How? We're asking our fans to contribute. Simply upload footage of your gift of life by midnight on June 16 and you may just feature in the Official Music Video. Click the link to learn more!

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Bands, Celtgrass, Recordings, Video