Ardara Bluegrass Festival returns, 15-17July 2022
Beehive Bar, Ardara, Co. Donegal: this year the Ardara Bluegrass Festival will once again be held, on 15-17 July 2022. The schedule of events is as follows:
- Fri. 15th July: Beehive: Opening night pickin' session.
- Sat. 16th: Beehive: Pickin' session all day.
- Nesbitt Arms Hotel: Evening concert featuring Colin & Janet Henry, Mules & Men, and Woodbine (augmented by Joe Meehan, mandolin, and Dessie Crerand, fiddle)
- Sun. 17th: Beehive: Pickin' session all day. Sun. night: wind-up Jamboree hosted by Woodbine.
BIB editor's note: Those who attended last weekend's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival will have been glad to see commemorative pictures of Mel and P.J. in the entrance of the Westport Town Hall Theatre, the main concert venue.
