15 June 2022

Ardara Bluegrass Festival returns, 15-17July 2022

Thanks to Tony O'Brien for forwarding this welcome news from Pat McGill of the Beehive Bar, Ardara, Co. Donegal: this year the Ardara Bluegrass Festival will once again be held, on 15-17 July 2022. The schedule of events is as follows:
  • Fri. 15th July: Beehive: Opening night pickin' session.
  • Sat. 16th: Beehive: Pickin' session all day.
  • Nesbitt Arms Hotel: Evening concert featuring Colin & Janet Henry, Mules & Men, and Woodbine (augmented by Joe Meehan, mandolin, and Dessie Crerand, fiddle)
  • Sun. 17th: Beehive: Pickin' session all day. Sun. night: wind-up Jamboree hosted by Woodbine.
Tony adds: 'Woodbine's segment on the Sat. night concert will be dedicated to the late Mel Corry and P.J. Coleman. Mel was an original member of Woodbine and filled in with the band many times over the past twenty years, while P.J. was one of Woodbine's most loyal followers.'

BIB editor's note: Those who attended last weekend's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival will have been glad to see commemorative pictures of Mel and P.J. in the entrance of the Westport Town Hall Theatre, the main concert venue.

