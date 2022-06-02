As previously announced on the BIB, Lluís Gómez (whose Barcelona Bluegrass Band was a favourite at successive Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals) and his new Flamencograss Quartet showcased at the IBMA World Of Bluegrass and released a single, the original composition 'La flor'. The accompanying video appeared on Bluegrass Today and YouTube.

The Quartet - Lluís Gómez (banjo), Carol Durán (fiddle), Javi Vaquero (guitar), and Maribel Rivero (bass) - subsequently streamlined their name to FlamenGrass, and had a debut album, Alegria ('Joy'), released earlier this year. The album is featured on Bluegrass Today in an article/ interview by Lee Zimmerman, including three videos. Lluís prefers not to use the term 'fusion' of the musical result, and indeed it's not a fusion: the closest to bluegrass is the track 'Rumbagrass'. As is usual with similar projects, what happens is that people who can play bluegrass use their instruments to play a different kind of music altogether. The good news is that it's fine music and very good listening. The album can be heard and bought on Bandcamp.

© Richard Hawkins

Labels: Europe, Recordings, Visiting players