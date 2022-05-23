The Festival Committee (Uri Kohen, Freda Hatton, Tim Rogers, Sarah MacEvilly) with Ann-Marie McGing and Desmond Downes (art designer)

Thanks to Uri Kohen for this news:

On Saturday, Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival was officially launched and entered the last furlong in preparations for the sixteenth instalment of the festival. On the night Ann-Marie McGing, Mayo County Council Arts Officer, did the honour of launching the event, and the new art work and programme of events was on display.

Music on the night was provided by Derek Mcloughlin and the much loved Hubie & Sarah MacEvilly (The Rocky Top String Band) backed by Tommy 'T-Bone' Lyons & Tim Rogers.

Artwork for the inside (left) and outside of the new Festival programme

The Band

Derek McLoughlin

