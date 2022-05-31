The mobile Long Way Home
Long Way Home - Owen Schinkel (NL) and Kylie Kay Anderson (USA) - have a schedule that is keeping them on the move. Last week, after playing at Millstreet, Co. Cork, on 22 May in their series of outdoor concerts, they left on Wednesday for the Netherlands, where they played a set in the European World Of Bluegrass festival on Thursday; they were back in Ireland in time to look in at the Bluegrass Omagh launch in the town on Friday evening, and prepare for their four sets at the Folk Park over Saturday and Sunday. Owen writes:
It all worked out great and we had a great time at both of the festivals! We’re very grateful that things are starting to get rolling with our Long Way Home duo.
This coming weekend (Sat. 4 June) Long Way Home continue their outdoor concert series, playing at 3.00 p.m. in the O'Brien Street Park, Kanturk, Co. Cork (see their Facebook). The following weekend they will be playing the opening gig in this year's Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival.
