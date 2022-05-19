'The McConversations' at Bluegrass Omagh: midday, 28 May 2022
The photo above (credit: culturenorthernireland.org), used on 20 Apr. 2020 in the BIB post 'The democratic dungaree', shows Richard Hurst (for thirty-three years Visitor Services Manager of the Ulster American Folk Park, and head of the organising team of its annual Appalachian and Bluegrass Music Festival from 1992) and Geordie McAdam (fiddle), who died early in 2021. Thanks now to Richard for this news of an important addition to the Bluegrass Omagh 2022 programme:
On Saturday 28th at around midday I will be delivering the 'McConversations' session in our Emigrants Gallery over an hour, during which time I will attempt to take people through the last thirty years (that’s two minutes per year!). Of course we will remember the Mcs we have lost, including Tony [McAuley], Rodney [McElrea], Geordie [McAdam], and also Aidan McGale of the Knotty Pine String Band. May they all Rest in Peace.
Richard aims to provide a behind-the-scenes insight into some of the special moments created over the past three decades, and visions of those yet to come. He writes:
The fact that we are continuing to deliver this wonderful event following the challenges of Covid is something we should all take the time to celebrate. Here’s hoping the fourth decade provides much joy and celebration, and introduces more people to the music we love.
*Ulster American Folk Park has published on its Facebook the photo above and this advice to visitors to the Festival:
It's been a while since our last festival so here's a refresher on some weekend essentials...
- Bring a camping chair or something comfy to sit on
- Bring a raincoat (the sun is set to shine but best to be prepared!)
- If you need cash, bring it with you (there won't be ATMs available, but card payments will be accepted)
- Take the bus! (Shuttle buses to the festival will be available from Omagh Town and the campsite)
Read our FAQs here.
© Richard Hawkins
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home