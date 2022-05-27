Special Consensus in Ireland, Jan.-Feb. 2023
Special Consensus, founded in 1975 and going from strength to strength, first toured Ireland in 1995 and have since played here more times than any other band from abroad, settling into a biennial schedule of coming over early in the year. The BIB is delighted to announce that after missing 2021 because of the pandemic, the band are due back in January and February 2023. Their online tour schedule at present shows the following dates:
- Wed. 25th Jan.: The Black Box, Belfast, 12.00 p.m.
- Sat. 28th: Marketplace Theatre, Armagh city, 8.00 p.m.
- Fri. 3rd Feb.: Colfers Pub, Danescastle [?Carrig-on Bannow, Co. Wexford?], 9.00 p.m.
- Sat. 4th: Bakers Bar, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 9.00 p.m.
- Sun. 5th: Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, 8.00 p.m.
- Mon. 6th: Village Arts Center, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.
- Wed. 8th: Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo town, 8.00 p.m.
- Thurs. 9th: Beehive Bar, Connonagh [?Ardara, Co. Donegal?], 8.00 p.m.
- Fri. 10th: Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m.
- Sat. 11th: Séamus Ennis Arts Centre & Café, Naul, Co. Dublin, 8.00 p.m.
- Mon. 13th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.00 p.m.
