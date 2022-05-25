Shane Hennessy tours, 2022: Germany and USA
e-newsletter from Carlow's guitar maestro Shane Hennessy gives plenty of news, including the dates (above) for his coming tours abroad. The first of four dates in Germany during what remains of May will be tomorrow (26 May), with a further eleven dates there in October; while from 30 July to 18 September he will be in the USA playing nineteen dates at eleven locations, including the Walnut Valley Festival at Winfield, KS, home of the annual National Flat-Picking Championships. The dates can also be seen on his Facebook, and further dates, information, and tickets are available from his website.
© Richard Hawkins
