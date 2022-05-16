16 May 2022

Quote of the month

From an interview with Ry Cooder (RC) by Jason Verlinde, editor of the Fretboard Journal:

FJ: What are you playing these days when you’re just at home?

RC: Well, I play guitar... and banjo is good for your coordination. Banjo, especially what they call a Round Peak banjo, that frailing style. That’s really good for your brain when you get older, to keep your hand-to-eye coordination right. Keep your chops really up. I do that. That’s my physical exercise.

The full interview can be read here.

