Quote of the month
From an interview with Ry Cooder (RC) by Jason Verlinde, editor of the Fretboard Journal:
FJ: What are you playing these days when you’re just at home?
RC: Well, I play guitar... and banjo is good for your coordination. Banjo, especially what they call a Round Peak banjo, that frailing style. That’s really good for your brain when you get older, to keep your hand-to-eye coordination right. Keep your chops really up. I do that. That’s my physical exercise.
The full interview can be read here.
Labels: Banjo, Interviews, Old-time
