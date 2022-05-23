Peggy Seeger and Calum MacColl: 'First Farewell Tour' in Ireland, 2-19 June
Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, announced six months ago that the unique Peggy Seeger and her son Calum MacColl would be playing there in concert on Thursday 9 June. The full details of their 'First Farewell Tour' reveal that they will be playing fourteen events in this island, as follows:
Thurs. 2nd June: Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo, doors 7.30 p.m., onstage 8.00 p.m., €25/€12.50
Fri. 3rd: Townhall Theatre, Cavan, doors 7.30pm, onstage 8.00 p.m., €25
Sat. 4th: Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, Co.. Kildare, doors 7.30 p.m., onstage 8.00 p.m., €25
Mon. 6th: St John's Arts Centre, Listowel, Co. Kerry (afternoon concert), doors 2.30 p.m., onstage 3.00 p.m., €30
Tues. 7th: St John's Arts Centre, Listowel, Co. Kerry (evening concert), doors 7.30 p.m., onstage 8.00 p.m., €30
Wed. 8th: Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick, doors 7.30 p.m., onstage 8.00 p.m., €30/€25
Thurs. 9th: Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, doors 7.30 p.m., onstage 8.00 p.m., €30
Sat. 11th: Roisin Dubh, Galway, 7.30 p.m., €32
Sun. 12th: Doolin Folk Festival, Doolin, Co. Clare
Wed. 15th: Seamus Heaney Homeplace, Bellaghy, Co. Londonderry, 7.30 p.m., £22.50
Thurs. 16th: Black Box, Belfast, 7.00 p.m., £23.50/£21
Fri. 17th: Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny, 8.00 p.m., €27
Sat. 18th: Source Arts Centre, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 8.00 p.m., €27
Sun. 19th: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m., €25
