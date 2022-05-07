Obsessed with the West from Brennen Leigh
Brennen Leigh, who has toured Ireland several times with Noel McKay (the duo headlined the bluegrass section of the 2019 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival), has released a new album, Obsessed with the West, in which she is partnered with the premier Western Swing revival band Asleep at the Wheel, as well as Noel McKay and others. On her Facebook she writes: 'These are all new original Western swing songs. I hope they resonate with the joy infused in their making.'
She is also this month's Spotlight Artist for No Depression online magazine, which published a few days ago an interview article on the album by Maeri Ferguson. Three videos from YouTube are included: two of recordings from the album, and one specially filmed rendering of another track, 'In Texas with a band'. The album can be bought from Brennen Leigh's store.
